‘Orchid Escape’ at Earl Warren

Earl Warren Showgrounds will be transformed once again this year for the Santa Barbara International Orchid Show, happening March 20-22. The 78th annual affair invites guests to “escape” into the world of rare and exotic orchids from around the world at the three-day festival that includes expert demonstrations, lectures, and tours.

“The caliber of the displays is unsurpassed, and visitors will encounter spectacular plants that they will never see elsewhere,” says event judge Gayle Brodie. “It is an incredible experience to stand in the middle of the room surrounded by thousands of blooming orchids in beautiful displays.”

Vendors from some of the region’s most well-known growers are joined by those from around the world. The superb selection offers ample opportunity to shop, seek out tips and tricks from experts, and peruse orchid supplies for successful at-home growing.

In addition to the vendor hall, the exhibit hall gives amateurs and professionals a chance to showcase lush floral arrangements in unique and spectacular ways. “Our show is a great way to see new orchid hybrids and unusual orchid species, blooms one would never see at ordinary garden centers,” says Heidi Kirkpatrick, plant registrar. “I always look forward to finding flowers that I have never seen before, from the miniature and peculiar to the lavish and exquisite.”

Demonstrations on everything from repotting techniques, Cattleya education, greenhouse cultivation tips, and floral design happen every 30 minutes and are free to all guests. For those interested in a more interactive experience, instructor-led workshops will offer paid guests a hands-on chance to learn kokedama, orchid mounting, and orchid repotting.

For a second year in a row, due to demand, guests may register in advance for a VIP tour, where small groups are led by experienced guides to share more about the orchids and growing tips.

In addition to this year’s exhibit, guests are invited to attend a few events outside normal show hours. Santa Barbara Beach Yoga and sound healer Danielle Elese will host an after-hours yoga and sound bath session inside the exhibit on Thursday, March 19, beginning at 6:15 p.m.

New this year, guests are invited to experience Orchids After Dark on Friday, offering participants a chance to explore the space in a deeply moody setting. The after-party experience, Club Botanica, will be hosted by Sandala and will include enhanced lighting, a cash bar, and live electronic sets by TROPO and ANAHITA. And on Saturday, Chef Amy Baer of Epicurean S.B. returns for a four-course dinner inside the exhibit hall.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sborchidshow.com.