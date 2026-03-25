After a year in which none of his requested community projects received federal funding, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal this week announced a slate of infrastructure and public service investments across Santa Barbara County — many arriving roughly a budget cycle later than anticipated.

Congress typically funds federal programs through annual appropriations bills. When negotiations stall, however, lawmakers often turn to continuing resolutions — stopgap budgets that keep agencies operating while delaying decisions on new spending priorities. Last year’s reliance on a full-year resolution effectively froze Community Project Funding requests, pushing many 2025 local infrastructure proposals into the current budget cycle.

“Because none of the 15 requests we submitted in FY25 received funding, our office approached the applicants and asked if they would like us to consider resubmitting the projects for FY26,” said Eduardo Carrizosa, Carbajal’s communications director.

The projects include transportation upgrades, library improvements, emergency response expansions, and renovations to criminal justice and animal services facilities. Among the most visible investments is $1.5 million for the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange component of the broader Highway 101 widening effort, a decades-long transportation upgrade that is reshaping the southern entrance to Santa Barbara.

The Eastside Library will receive $850,000 toward interior upgrades and outdoor renovations aimed at expanding programming capacity. “We have a goal of making it into a resiliency hub, right, so that it can better serve the Eastside neighborhood community,” said Caitlin Fitch, an administrative assistant with the Santa Barbara Public Library system. The improvements are intended to strengthen the branch’s role as a gathering space during emergencies and extreme weather.

Elsewhere in the county, the Lompoc Animal Shelter received $850,000 for long-planned facility improvements intended to modernize kennels and expand animal welfare services. In Carpinteria, an $850,000 federal allocation will help advance plans for a community center — one that local officials have argued is overdue in a city that remains the only incorporated municipality in Santa Barbara County without a dedicated public programming facility.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office also received funding to relocate and upgrade its Sexual Assault Response Team examination site, a project aimed at improving conditions for survivors navigating the forensic and investigative process.

For Santa Barbara County projects alone, Carbajal’s office requested about $13.6 million in Community Project Funding. The latest appropriations package delivered roughly $4.3 million toward those initiatives, with some projects receiving full funding and others advancing in phases. Even with the new allocations, federal investment directed to the county so far this year remains below levels seen in earlier earmark cycles; in 2022, local projects secured about $9.5 million.

Still, the funding announcements bring movement to projects that had been stuck in planning stages.

“Delivering these federal investments is about strengthening the public resources that Santa Barbara County residents rely on every day,” Carbajal said.