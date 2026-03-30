A crash on northbound Highway 101 south of Mariposa Reina Drive in Gaviota on Sunday night left one man seriously injured and sent two others to the hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

Crews responded around 7:30 p.m. to what was reported as a two-vehicle collision involving three patients.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Muñoz, the crash began when a sedan crashed on its own, sustaining major damage. Moments later, a second vehicle collided with it.

“The first crash had the injured parties” Muñoz said. “The second crash had minor damage.”

Fire officials said one man “required extrication” from the sedan and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries. Two additional patients were transported with minor injuries.

The second vehicle sustained minor damage, and no additional injuries were reported.

The No. 1 lane was temporarily closed during the response. All lanes have since reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.