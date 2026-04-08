The best in brewing will be in Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. in Buellton on April 11, featuring more than 60 breweries in one spot, including some from out of the country, and both in- and out-of-state breweries.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample brews and talk to the brewers behind world class lagers. A festival ticket includes a souvenir glass, and sampling from any of the onsite breweries.

VIP tickets are $65 and include an hour early entry at 11:30 a.m., and provide access to VIP beers poured that will not be available during the General Admission Session. General admission tickets are $55 and include entry at 12:30 p.m., as well as unlimited sampling. Designated driver tickets are $20 and include entry during the VIP session.

False Puppet, Cydeways, and DJ Peete will be in charge of the tunes. There will also be a variety of merchants and food trucks to add to the festivities. There will also be mega-sized beer pong.

Shuttle service will be provided from Lompoc, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. This shuttle ticket can be purchased at checkout and includes a ride to and from the event for $30.

Lagerville is winding up for some another year of pours and is eager to host another year of the beloved festival. Visit eventsbyenfuego.ticketsauce.com/e/lagerville-2026 to purchase tickets.