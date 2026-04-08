Poetry Connection: Connecting with National Poetry Month

April is packed with poetry. On any given day, there’s likely more than one poetry event to celebrate National Poetry Month. Ventura County got the ball rolling early this year with its poetry festival at the end of March.

Last weekend, I attended the monthly reading at the Vita Arts Center. Two Poet Laureates were featured: Ventura Poet Laureate Mary Ann McFadden and Millennial Poet Laureate David Oliveira. It was a perfect balmy day for listening to poetry outdoors. Next month’s features at the Vita Art Center include Carol Davis and Caron Perkal; make sure to find the not-so-secret back entrance from the parking lot, May 3 at 3 p.m.

This week, I am honored to join local author Stephanie Barbé Hammer, along with Rich Ferguson and Kathleen Florence from Los Angeles. If you picked up a copy of last week’s Independent, you might have seen the announcement for our reading at Chaucer’s Books on Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m. Coordinating the schedules of four poets and a bookstore is no easy feat. Thanks to Stephanie and Chaucer’s Michael Takeuchi for wrangling us poets and making this event possible. There’s also an interview in the paper, where I answer Tiana Molony’s questions about poetry month and my first full-length poetry book, How Fire Is a Story, Waiting. I am looking forward to hearing our guest poets, as well as Stephanie, who reads her own work very well. Her words will inspire your own poems and stories. Chaucer’s now has a dedicated space with chairs for events, a welcome improvement to their book events.

A new venue for me is the Blanchard Library in Santa Paula. The librarian contacted me and asked if I would present my poetry at their Latino Poetry Program. On Saturday, April 11, at 11 a.m., I will share some of my poetry and original songs, accompanied by guitar and ukulele. A monthly open mic follows from noon to 2 p.m.

What’s become one of my favorite poetry month events, Poetry in Parks, returns this year. Last month, State Archeologist and poet Scott Green received the Director’s Award from California State Parks for creating Poetry in Parks. Santa Barbara’s state park is the Presidio. By assisting with curating the event, I have been able to bring together other groups that I am involved in. Last year, we had Rosal Ortega Flamenco. I met Rosal Ortega at a birthday party on the beach and was convinced to take her adult flamenco dance class. It’s a lot of fun. This year, the Ladies Social Strumming Club will play a few songs.

Our other musical act is The Gruntled, a k a Mark Zolezzi. We will also have two youth poets, Takunda Chickowero and last year’s Poetry Out Loud winner, Alicia Bautista Blanco, who will perform a poem by Pablo Neruda in Spanish. Additional poets include Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Lori Anaya, Santa Barbara’s Poet Laureate George Yatchisin, Poet Laureate Emerita Emma Trelles, and West Hollywood Poet Laureate Jen Cheng. Poetry in Parks, a free community event, takes place on Friday, April 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Presidio Chapel, 123 East Canon Perdido Street.

Take advantage of all the Poetry Month offerings.

National Poetry Month Events:



Wednesday, April 8

Tim Seibles and Marsha de la O. An evening with Tim Seibles and Marsha de la O at Art City (175 Dubbers St., Ventura), 5:30 p.m., followed by a limited open mic.

Thursday, April 9

Poetry Night at Chaucer’s: celebrate poetry month with Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Rich Ferguson, Kathleen Florence, and Melinda Palacio, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Authentic Latina Voices. Poetry, Song, and Storytelling: How to bring your most authentic self to the stage and page with Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emerita, Melinda Palacio. Saturday, April 11, 11 a.m.-noon., at the Blanchard Community Library in Santa Paula. There will also be an open mic, noon-2 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

The Poetry Zone. Monthly poetry reading and open mic, hosted by Bjorn Birnir at the Karpeles Manuscript Museum at 1:30 p.m.

Monday, April 13

Tim Seibles Reads: Celebrated poet, Tim Seibles reads at the Unity Chapel (227 E. Arrellaga St.) 5-7 p.m., and host Laure-Anne Bosselaar will also read. $5 donation.

Tuesday, April 14

Lowstate Writing Salon: Writing Community at the Blue Owl (5 W. Canon Perdido St.), 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

The 12th Annual Spirits in the Air: Potent Potable Poetry: Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin curates this reading. Hear local poets read poems about their favorite drinks, 4:30-6:30 p.m., no-host bar, The Good Lion (1212 State St). Featured poets: Clayton E. Clark, Mason Granger, Justin Graham Hoops, Rebecca Horrigan, Amy Michelson, Diana Raab, Linda Saccoccio, Jason Scrymgeour, David Starkey, and host George Yatchisin.

Thursday, April 16

The Montecito Poetry Club: The group discusses the work of poet Danusha Lameris on Thursday morning, 10-11:30 a.m., Montecito Library (1469 E. Valley Rd., Montecito).

Friday, April 17

Poetry in Parks at the Presidio Chapel: A Poetry Month presentation in Santa Barbara’s only State Park, the Presidio. An evening of poetry and music, featuring the Gruntled, the Ladies’ Social Strumming Club, and poets Lori Anaya, Stephanie Barbé Hammer, Takunda Chickowero, Alicia Bautista Blanco, Jen Cheng, George Yatchisin, Emma Trelles, and hosts Melinda Palacio and Scott Green of California State Parks. Free community event Friday, April 17, 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Presidio Chapel (123 E. Canon Perdido St.).

Saturday, April 18

Solvang’s Celebration of National Poetry Month: The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art presents poets Dorothy Jardin, Carey McKinnon, Jeff McKinnon, Teresa McNeil MacLean, and Cynthia Carbone Ward at the Elverhøj Museum in Solvang, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 19

Poetry Club: A welcoming space to share the art of poetry. Read your own poems or your favorite poems, and discuss and explore the poems in a positive environment at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave.). Free monthly event sponsored by the Goleta Valley Library.

Sunday, April 19

Let’s Chat About Poetry: Host Laure-Anne Bosselaar asks that you bring in a favorite poem that you love (not written by yourself) to be read for Poetry Month. Domecíl Studio (1223 State St.), 4-5 p.m.

Friday, April 24

Open Mic & Art Gallery/Noche de micrófono abierto y galería de arte: All are welcome at the library’s open mic. Secure your spot by April 10 at the Central Library (40 E. Anapamu St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

An Evening with Martin Espada: An evening with award-winning poet Martín Espada, UCSB Campbell Hall, 7:30 p.m.