One of Santa Barbara’s most vibrant, eclectically diverse annual exhibitions, the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s (MCASB) Arte del Pueblo has issued its call for art to be displayed this summer. The concept is simple — all media is accepted, one artwork per artist, and submissions are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached.

There are no jurors, no curators, and no judges in this show because all are welcome to what Senior Arts Writer Josef Woodard described as a “yummy, wild ride of a show.”

The artwork drop-off dates are Tuesday, May 26, 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, May 27, 2-7 p.m. And the application (available at bit.ly/3Qrtcmk) must be completed prior to drop-off.

There will be an opening party and reception (open to all) on Sunday, June 7, from noon to 3 p.m. The exhibition will be on view through July 25.

For more information, see mcasantabarbara.org. For stories about previous Arte del Pueblo shows, see independent.com/2025/06/21/all-for-art-for-all/ and bit.ly/4veYugt.