Love it or hate it, AI is here to stay, not just in the tech world, but the art world as well. Here in Santa Barbara, the nonprofit locally based AI Artists Alliance organization, with support from the Brill Family Foundation, provides grants and free educational opportunities for artists interested in developing their AI art skills.

After hosting a successful AI art show at the Community Arts Workshop in the fall of 2025, and subsequently forming a grant-supported artist accelerator group that is working collaboratively to create innovative new work around ecology and data visualization, the Brill Family Foundation is now reaching out to local artists and organizations in a grassroots effort to support the development of art and tech in Santa Barbara.

In addition, the Brill Family Foundation is planning a series of free online training sessions for artists and is working to gather information on the education and training needs of local artists. They have developed a short survey intended to help with designing a responsive curriculum.

And as further incentive, the Brill Family Foundation is offering to donate $5 to a local nonprofit on behalf of each person who completes the survey. The participating organizations are: Unite to Light, Community Arts Workshop, Community Environmental Council, and Environmental Defense Fund.

You can find the survey at peterbrill.net/brill-foundation-artist-survey.