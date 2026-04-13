In many ways, Sunstone Winery’s new Montecito location is the new kid on the block — easing into the space that Folded Hills Winery held for six years. But the Santa Ynez Valley winery is hardly new: The organic vineyard, founded by Fred and Linda Rice, began planting merlot, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, syrah, mourvèdre, and viognier in 1990.

Guests enjoy the patio at the new Sunstone Wine Lounge in Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Today, the 52-acre vineyard, winery, and villa is one of the area’s most popular destinations for high-profile weddings and large events, while still offering casual tasting, weekend concerts for walk-ins, and family-friendly events. But the Coast Village Road tasting room is the ultimate “differentiator,” says owner Teddy Cabugos. The venue itself may be a fraction of the size of its original property, but it’s got unique offerings that help it stand out. “I always believed that an offsite tasting room would be a great experience,” he says. “When [the space] became available, it was almost like a dream come true.”

The Sunstone brand may need a reintroduction to locals who have long since put their dancing shoes away, which is why the Sunstone Lounge in Montecito may be the ideal setting for the in-betweeners — the locals who still seek a superb glass of wine in a relaxed setting but aren’t interested in a long haul to the Valley, or the travelers who seek respite after a day of shopping, sunbathing, or horseback riding with a locally celebrated winery in a comfortable, walkable setting.

The modern tasting room encourages guests to linger in the outdoor space, or belly up to the bar where educated pourers can detail everything from terroir to microclimate. The new space, says Cabugos, is focused on offering “high quality hospitality and guest experience … enabling [us] to give a more personal experience with the customer.”

A wall of wine inside the new Sunstone Wine Lounge in Montecito | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Sunstone Winery team, Teddy and Djamila Cabugos — who took over as owners in 2019 — bring expertise outside the wine industry to the legacy brand. The Montecito location is one of the first steps to elevate Sunstone beyond its renowned tasting room. Teddy, who also serves on the boards of the California Travel Association and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, has even begun exploring beverages outside of wine. The fourth-generation Santa Barbaran announced Sunstone had obtained the necessary permits to grow commercial cannabis on their property in 2021.

The expansion into Montecito gives Sunstone Winery an opportunity to showcase their new nonalcoholic mushroom beverage SOLIS™. On the menu, in addition to familiar flights and by-the glass options, are three zero-proof mocktails. Offering an elevated drinking experience for those opting for no alcohol, the drinks all feature SOLIS™, including a cherry sunburst featuring Luxardo cherries and fresh juice in a highball glass with square cube, or the herbal daydream, where fresh basil is muddled with lavender syrup and topped with soda water.

Walk into the refreshed space, which includes a remodeled stone wall addition (expect more interior updates on the horizon), every day of the week. The cozy little space is also great for private events, parties, or celebrations.

Sunstone Wine Lounge is located at 1294 Coast Village Road, Montecito. See sunstonewinery.com/sunstone-montecito-wine-lounge.