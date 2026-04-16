Santa Barbara Records presents Locals & Legends on Saturday, April 25, featuring performances by the region’s emerging and established artists, along with the Santa Barbara Symphony under the direction of Music and Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti. The one-night Granada Theatre tribute to James Taylor will honor his timeless discography, while also showcasing the talents of Santa Barbara’s musical community.

Santa Barbara Records artists Omar Velasco, Céleigh Chapman, Mendeleyev, Will Breman, and Jess Bush will be performing Taylor’s fan-favorites, including highlights such as “Carolina in My Mind,” “Fire and Rain,” and “Country Road.” Each artist will also debut an original composition inspired by Taylor’s legacy, showcasing the contemporary talents of Santa Barbara’s music scene.

“The Santa Barbara Symphony fuels artistic collaboration. When the community invests in The Symphony, in the quality and versatility of our musicians, and in our music education programs, much becomes possible for local artists and audiences,” said Santa Barbara Symphony President and CEO Kathryn Martin.

“Together, Santa Barbara Records and The Granada Theatre have created an annual celebration of local talent — and the Symphony is proud to play a part!”

Joining this year’s lineup are four special guest artists who graced last year’s stage (a salute to the late David Crosby) as well. This includes musician and producer James Raymond, singer-songwriter and guitarist Steve Postell, performer and beloved educator Miriam Dance, and vocalist Lois Mahalia.

The musicians will be backed by an all-star house band with Randy Tico on bass; David Delhomme on keys; Jesse Siebenberg on pedal steel, lap steel, and dobro; and Austin Beede on drums.

Santa Barbara remains a hub for musical excellence, and this event is a chance to show off some of the community’s musical talents. Pairing legendary hits with fresh renditions from Santa Barbara artists, Locals & Legends bridges the past and future of arts in the community.

Locals & Legends: Celebrating the Music of James Taylor takes place on Saturday, April 25, 7:30 p.m., at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). To purchase tickets, see bit.ly/4tdsGHb.