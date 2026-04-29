When singer-songwriter Omar Velasco titled his third studio album Over the Hill, he had something different in mind than the classical idiom entails.

“I kind of took the saying and flipped it a little bit to mean like actually to get over the hill is an incredible feat,” said Velasco. “It’s kind of like saying, rather than this negative connotation of growing older and becoming hopefully wiser, it’s saying, actually, it takes a lot of guts and courage and love to even get there. So it’s not something to frown upon or to be afraid of.”

With meaningful personal lyrics and indie-folk foundations, Velasco’s new album roots his sound in honesty and depth. This album marks a new chapter for Velasco. It covers a gamut of subjects, marking life’s milestones by highlighting the struggles and triumphs of growing older.

“Some of it is what I would like to pass on to my kids, or what I imagine a father saying to their kids. There’s grappling with mental health. Redemption, too — the fact that life keeps going and keeps renewing itself, so there’s nothing to get too bogged down about, because life keeps trucking,” said Velasco.

Omar Velasco album release show is May 9 at SOhO. | Photo: Courtesy

For Velasco, songwriting is an avenue of self-expression. “If I’m feeling some kind of way, writing helps me process and make it something productive instead of destructive for my own personal well-being.”

To celebrate the release of his new album, the California native is performing at SOhO on Saturday, May 9.

Velasco has worked with acclaimed artists such as My Morning Jacket and Father John Misty. In his new album, he steps into the spotlight with a collection of songs that explore life’s wonders and enigmas. His sound is both timeless and contemporary, with critics likening it to the styles of Nick Drake, Leonard Cohen, and George Harrison.

Though Over the Hill grapples with more serious topics, Velasco sought out to have fun when he hits the stage with his new tracks.

“It’s a little bit more rock and roll. It’s a little more fun. I really wanted to just have a good time on stage and have a band,” said Velasco. “I wanted to have fun through the songs.”

Velasco will be joined by special guest Antonio Barret at SOhO. The two have worked together for several years, and are now taking their collaboration to the stage.

“He’s kind of in the more dancey, funky, jazzy world,” said Velasco. “Our genres are pretty different, but they are both fun and they come from the same place. Same spirit.”

For Velasco, performing at SOhO is a homecoming, as he has lived a large part of his life in the Santa Barbara area.

“I have a special place in my heart for SOhO. I’ve played there many times through the years in different iterations, different bands, different projects. I really cherish that place and I have a lot of respect for it,” he said.

Velasco is excited to share his sounds with Santa Barbara, as the show marks his album release. He invites the community to come experience his lyricism and just a good time.

“You can just have a good time and drink beer or dance around. But if you want to lean in a little bit more, you can hear some words that I feel very proud of and good about communicating with people,” said Velasco.

Over the Hill is available on all streaming platforms, and Velasco will have it on vinyl for sale at the SOhO show. Velasco was also excited to share that he is also planning a festival called “Come What May” on June 13 and 14 in Buellton.

Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will begin at 9 p.m. on May 9. To purchase tickets for the evening, click here. SOhO Restaurant and Music Club is located at 1221 State Street, Suite 205, in Santa Barbara.