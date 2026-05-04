Alt-rock mainstays Interpol will bring their signature brooding sound to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, August 14, as part of a 23-city North American tour.

Formed in New York City in the late 1990s, Interpol became a defining force of the early-2000s indie rock revival, known for their dark, atmospheric style — chiming, reverb-heavy guitars, driving basslines, and the distinct baritone vocals of frontman Paul Banks. Their 2002 debut album, Turn On the Bright Lights, remains a cornerstone of the post-punk revival, earning both critical acclaim and a lasting cult following for its moody, cinematic sound.

The Grammy-nominated band’s catalog includes standout tracks like “Evil,” “Obstacle 1,” and “Slow Hands,” helping cement their enduring influence on the genre.

Joining Interpol for the Santa Barbara date is rising act julie.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 8, at 10 a.m. For more information, see sbbowl.com