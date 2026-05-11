Santa Barbara, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Santa Barbara man in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims or witnesses.

Detectives began investigating after receiving a report of lewd acts involving a juvenile female that allegedly occurred on March 28, 2026, on Sunshine Lane in the Paradise Canyon area.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 42-year-old Joshua Daniel Luft of Santa Barbara. Luft was arrested on April 28, 2026, and booked at the Main Jail on felony charges including lewd acts with a child, sexual battery, and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age. He has since been released after posting $25,000 bail.

As the investigation has progressed, detectives have developed information leading them to believe there may be additional victims associated with Luft. Detectives are encouraging anyone with information, or anyone who may have had contact with the suspect under concerning circumstances, to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online through SBSheriff.org.

The Sheriff’s Office is aware that survivors of sexual assault and abuse are often reluctant to come forward for many different reasons. We have many resources available regardless of your decision to participate in a criminal investigation. Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.