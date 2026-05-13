Dogwalker Reports Coyote Attack on Dog at Lake Los Carneros Park in Goleta

Several coyotes approached two people walking their dogs at Lake Los Carneros Park last week, the City of Goleta reported. One dog was bit in the early evening of May 5, said city spokesperson Kelly Hoover, but she did not know if the large-breed dog or the coyote acted first. In the May 5 incident, two coyotes were reported by the adult dog walker; in another sighting on May 7, three coyotes were spotted at the 136-acre open space in the morning without incident.

April and May are typically mating season among the wild canines, whose home range can extend from 4-15 miles, according to Cort Klopping of California Fish & Wildlife. It’s not unusual to see more coyotes as they look for mates and for food toward the end of the season, even in urban areas like those surrounding the manmade Lake Los Carneros. Just over a mile to the north is Los Padres National Forest, an area known for its dense wildlife habitat, Klopping noted.

Coyotes rarely attack people, especially adults, though a spate of attacks occurred in Carson earlier this year, Klopping recounted. Three children and an adult were injured, he said. One coyote was euthanized after DNA testing linked it to two of the attacks, media reports stated.

“Coyotes are a natural part of our local ecosystem,” said Sarah Aguilar, who leads county Animal Services. “It is important that we respect wildlife, their homes, and the role they play in our environment while also taking practical steps to keep pets safe.” She reminded pet owners to stay current with their pet’s rabies vaccinations and to avoid attracting coyotes and other animals with pet food, water, or unsecured trash left outdoors.

The City of Goleta advised keeping small children close and pets on a leash, making loud noises to shoo coyotes away, backing slowly away from them, and not running but allowing the animal to move away. Fish & Wildlife’s “Human-Wildlife Conflicts: Coyotes” page also advises fighting back if attacked, and then calling Animal Control or 9-1-1 to report the incident. For more information, visit CDFW’s coyote webpage.