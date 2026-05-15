Since opening its doors, first in soft opening fashion and now in full flower, the new venue known as The Grand on State has already generated a sizable buzz. Here is an actual jazz-based venue, founded and run by keyboard master Brian Mann (with ample grand piano and accordion aplomb) and his wife, Jenna Berg, in a prominent spot on State Street, next to The Granada Theatre.

Can it work? So far, so good. They built it, and people are coming, and listening … and eating fine cuisine. And on Saturday, May 23, things bump up in cultural profile with a late-breaking booking of the notable jazz artists Tom Scott, saxophone, and pianist Roger Kellaway in duo.

Roger Kellaway | Photo: Courtesy

Kellaway, a versatile and respected player who made noise with his unique classical-cum-jazz project Cello Quartet in the ’70s, has long been an Ojai resident and occasionally comes out to play in the 805. One memorable “local” appearance was at the Ventura Theater, leading the band for a live performance of Kevin Spacey’s Bobby Darin project, Beyond the Sea (before Spacey became a persona non grata).

Kellaway’s résumé includes a varied list of highlights beyond jazz, including having penned the closing theme of TV’s All in the Family, “Remembering You,” and various work as composer, arranger, and prized sideman to the stars of different musical genres.

Scott has carved out a unique trajectory in jazz, and music more generally, over the past half century. He is a deeply entrenched capital-J Jazz musician-composer-arranger, with a special reverence for Oliver Nelson (another jazz musician who found work in Hollywood). But on a more high-profile public front, he can be attributed to ushering in jazz sensibilities in pop quarters, through his pioneering work with Joni Mitchell and Steely Dan in the ’70s. He was also a member of the Blues Brothers. He has put his stamp on countless studio dates on albums, in film and TV, and on whoever has a good ear and can pay triple scale.

Scott now hosts the weekly show Hang Time on KJAZZ, out of Long Beach (link here), which, as his website informs us, “offers an eclectic mix of jazz that reflects Tom’s passion for playing his favorite tracks for his friends while relaxing in the comfort of his living room.”

Tom Scott | Photo: Courtesy

Individual career bullet points aside, both musicians remain plugged into the urge to meet in a venue and see what the muse tells them to do, the jazz vernacular in action, in the moment.

Having these legendary jazz players on State, in some way christening the new club for jazzers of note, is a must-catch for the jazz faithful and the jazz curious.

Tom Scott and Roger Kellaway perform at The Grand on State (1218 State St.) Saturday, May 23, 6:30 p.m. For more information and reservations, see thegrandonstate.com.