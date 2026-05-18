SAGE Community Meeting to Discuss the 505 E. Los Olivos Builder’s Remedy Project

May 19th 5:30 – 6:30 PM, 28 W. Victoria Street.

We will discuss the latest updates on the proposed Builder’s Remedy project at 505 E. Los Olivos, behind the historic Mission Santa Barbara.

The City of Santa Barbara has requested public input on this application by June 9, 2026. We will address possible responses to the City’s request for input at this meeting and how you can be a successful advocate for our community.

Last September, SAGE-SB held a public meeting and in other ways notified the community about plans for a Builder’s Remedy project at 1609-1615 Grand Avenue. As a result, the City received letters of concern from 400+ members of the community at large, as well as a detailed, 70-page letter prepared and submitted by SAGE-SB. The City responded to this wave of input by requiring the applicant to prepare a robust environmental review of the project’s impacts. It is equally imperative for us to respond before June 9, 2026, to let the City know of our concerns about the project proposed for 505 East Los Olivos near the historic Mission Santa Barbara.

What can you do?

● Review the Project Status on our website.

● Sign up on SAGE-SB to receive updates and critical information

about this development.

● Donate to SAGE-SB so we can engage our experts who specialize in

Builders’ Remedy and environmental issues.

● Make plans to attend this meeting

● Invite other community members to attend with you!

With your help, we can influence and support decisions made to ensure that any project undertaken preserves our community’s safety and heritage.