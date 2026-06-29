A barge equipped with a crane and a large claw, arrived off the coast of Tar Pits Park in Carpinteria last week. Beneath the waves, divers cut sections of pipe while the claw reaches into the depths, actively removing lines from the sea floor.

These pipes once transferred oil from the offshore platforms Hilda, Hazel, Hope, Heidi, Grace and Gail to the Carpinteria Processing Facility, which Chevron is currently in the process of decommissioning. Part of the oil company’s plan is to remove three bundles of pipes from the shore to three miles out in the water, where the sea transfers from Carpinteria City and Santa Barbara County ownership to state jurisdiction.

According to Carpinteria Community Development Director Nick Bobroff, all three of the bundles of pipe had been flushed and capped, one bundle even being filled with cement, prior to being ripped from the seafloor.

Barge with a crane removing pieces of pipeline from the seafloor just off the coast of Tar Pits Park in Carpinteria as a part of Chevron’s decommissioning of its Carpinteria Processing Facility. In the foreground is Casitas Pier. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Onshore, the removal of above ground infrastructure has been completed, including the deconstruction of Tank 861, which once held up to 217,000 barrels of oil. The facility’s decommissioning has reached the next stage: removing the network of pipelines buried beneath the ground. Once all infrastructure has been removed, Chevron will conduct soil testing to collect data that will inform the remediation process to follow.

When asked about the plans for Casitas Pier — which is owned by the City of Carpinteria — Bobroff said that its future is uncertain. Chevron has signed a lease for use of the pier for the next few years as teams are plugging and abandoning wells at their offshore platforms. But once the lease is up, the City will have to decide whether maintenance costs outweigh the perks of having a pier jutting from the bluffs.