Back-to-Back Outstandings in the Fields

From rather humble beginnings on a small Santa Cruz farm in 1999, Outstanding in the Field is now a culinary world juggernaut, hosting more than 50 farm-to-table al fresco dinners every year. Since outdoor artist and chef Jim Denevan hatched the wacky idea 25 years ago, it’s graced all 50 states and more than two dozen countries, with rather frequent stops in our neck of the woods.

Next weekend, Outstanding is throwing two dinners on subsequent nights, making it possible to actually attend two of them in a row. Whether anyone has the bankroll or stomach stamina to pull that off remains unclear, but I am pledging to do so myself. Of course, my press tickets are free, so the pacing part will be my biggest challenge.

Ojai Mountain Vineyard will be a spectacular setting for the Octobers 19 Outstanding in the Field. | Credit: Courtesy

The first is on Saturday, October 19, at Ojai Mountain Vineyard, where Bettina chefs John Parker and Brendan Smith will be crafting a mountaintop meal alongside with the host estate’s wines and those of Thacher Winery from Paso Robles.

Proprietor Sherman Thacher grew up in Ojai, where his great-great grandparents founded The Thacher School. He’ll be on hand, as will Ojai Mountain’s Sonoma-based winemaker Erich Bradley, who I wrote about in this feature on the new brand. Ventura Spirits will be making drinks for the occasion as well.

Vineyards, like this one in South Africa, are a common setting for these dinners. | Credit: Courtesy

The second Outstanding of the weekend is on Sunday, October 20, at Jalama Canyon Ranch. Hosted by the regenerative farming-focused nonprofit White Buffalo Land Trust, this dinner will feature the cuisine of Cameron Ingle, the former Pico chef who is now at Marisi in La Jolla. The menu will feature, among other ingredients grown nearby, beef that was raised on the ranch, which I wrote about in this 2021 cover story.

The White Buffalo team show off Jalama Canyon Ranch to a visiting journalist. | Credit: Courtesy

The featured wines come from the Parr Collective, the wide range made by sommelier-superstar-turned-winemaker Rajat Parr from his San Simeon vineyard Phelan Farm as well as from the former Stolo Vineyard that he recently took over. Almost certainly, the wines grown in the JCR Vineyard and bottled under the Sandhi brand will be poured as well. Apiary Beverage Company will add to the mix with their lineup of ciders, meads, and other fermented treats.

There are very few tickets available for both events. The Ojai Mountain tickets are $425 each, and can be purchased here. The Jalama Canyon Ranch tickets are $395 each, and can be purchased here. I hope to see you at one of them — or maybe both?