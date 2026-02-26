There’s something magical about a communal table. It brings strangers together in the most humbling of ways. It’s those moments, where community transpires over a platter or a shared butter knife, that we need right now. Those moments seem rare, but are hiding in plain sight. Like the Chef’s Table Series hosted at the Kimpton Canary Hotel’s Finch & Fork.

Chef John Vasquez | Credit: Blake Bronstad

The community forward event held its first chapter of the year in January called Soil & Soul. In partnership with winery Story of Soil, the event marked two years since the concept first launched.

The simple vegetarian menu spotlighted seasonal root vegetables cooked with as little fuss as possible, a key component that defines Story of Soil winemaker Jessica Gasca’s own story. “Jessica Gasca from Story of Soil was the perfect partner to bring our vision for this dinner to life, Executive Chef John Vasquez of Finch & Fork said, “to honor well-crafted wine and food with intention and minimal intervention, as well as to celebrate the bounties of our land.”

The four dishes on display that night weren’t garnished extravagantly or seasoned with overwhelming creams, which was such a delight for those still trying to stick to their resolutions. “The inspiration for the menu was rooted in the time of year — not only in terms of seasonal produce, but also in how guests feel coming into the new year. January represents a fresh start, and with many people focusing on healthier habits, the menu was designed to reflect that mindset,” Vasquez explained. Like everything else the restaurant creates, the team worked with local farms — including Frecker Farms, Chavez Farms, Tutti-Frutti, and Mt. Olive to showcase the wide breadth of our region.

The menu itself wasn’t just about the food or wine, either, but celebrated so much more than a full belly could provide. As I sat next to longtime locals and part-time residents, we all recognized how lucky we are to live in a place like Santa Barbara. While half the country shovels feet of snow and stocks up on canned beans, we’ve been enjoying unseasonably warm beach days and robust vegetable planters. Our world is colorful because of the producers that sit so close to us, and at one of these communal dinners, you may be lucky enough to literally sit next to them.

Throughout the two-hour experience, Gasca shared the story of her small winery, which focuses on single varietal and single-vineyard production. It’s that kind of focus on small producers that resonated with so many of us that evening; those of us who are lucky enough to frequent year-round farmers’ markets abundant with colorful arrays of produce or geek out on biodynamically farmed Pinot Noir from ocean-adjacent vineyards.

In March, Vasquez will be showing off his Texas roots when the team partners with Michter’s Distillery for an evening that’s all about slow cooking and southern eats. The Smoked & Stirred series is expected to include charred jalapeno cornbread, braised heritage greens, and a cornish game hen with Alabama white barbecue sauce.

And in May, Dom’s Taverna and Santa Barbara Culinary Experience will team up for an exclusive sunset rooftop experience. For more details on these events and more happening at Finch & Fork, visit finchandforkrestaurant.com/special-events.