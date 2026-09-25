This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

A swath of downtown Santa Barbara between Anacapa and Haley Street went dark at 9:18 PM on Thursday leaving businesses and homes without power. The City of Santa Barbara’s fire department and police department were both on scene in the hours after. The electricity company Southern California Edison said that a broken underground transformer caused the outage, based on preliminary information

About 45 minutes later, Southern California Edison reported that the outage impacted more than 1,500 of its customers in the area. By 10 a.m. on Friday, Edison reported that number was down to 99 and that workers were on-scene making repairs. Power is estimated to be restored around noon.