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For 15 year-old Finn Price, National Bike Month began with a bike safety lesson during a Physical Education class and a family outing to the first-ever CycleMAYnia event Bike to Buckhorn in New Cuyama, hosted by the Cuyama Joint Unified School District. It ended with an unexpected surprise: winning the grand-prize e-bike giveaway that capped a monthlong celebration of bicycling.

Price’s participation in New Cuyama’s inaugural CycleMAYnia event earned him a raffle entry that was selected as the winner of the monthlong celebration’s grand-prize drawing. He received an AIMA Big Sur e-bike donated by E-Bikery in Santa Barbara during CycleMAYnia’s grand finale at Goleta Beach, where the prize was presented by E-Bikery Owner Fernando Tessari.

“I was really surprised when they told me I won,” said Finn Price. “I’ve never won anything like this before. There’s a bike track right in front of my house, so I’m excited to ride the e-bike with my friends and spend more time outside this summer.”

The Bike to Buckhorn event was organized by Cuyama Joint Unified School District and brought together students, families and community members in New Cuyama to celebrate National Bike Month. The event marked the community’s first participation in CycleMAYnia and helped expand National Bike Month activities to a new area of Santa Barbara County.

The Bike to Buckhorn event was one of 30 activities and a SmartRide.org Bike Challenge held throughout Santa Barbara County in May. Participants demonstrated CycleMAYnia’s impact across the county:

More than one in eight participants said they had not biked recently before taking part in CycleMAYnia.

A total of 335 riders took part in the SmartRide.org Bike Challenge, representing workplaces in Santa Barbara County as they competed for top honors.

Together, riders logged enough trips to burn more than 1.7 million calories, prevent 15 tons of carbon dioxide emissions and save nearly $28,000 compared with the cost of driving.

“CycleMAYnia gives people an opportunity to experience Santa Barbara County’s growing network of bike facilities and trails,” said Aaron Bonfilio, director of multimodal programs for SBCAG. “Many participants told us they discovered new routes during the month, including the newly opened Modoc Multi-Use Path between the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta. When people feel comfortable trying a new route, they’re more likely to continue riding after the event ends.”

The University of California, Santa Barbara once again claimed the SmartRide.org Bike Challenge Gold Trophy, while Cottage Health successfully defended its Platinum title. The City of Santa Barbara finished just behind Cottage this year, highlighting growing competition among the challenge’s top-performing teams. With all three organizations participating this year, the stage is set for another competitive workplace challenge in 2027.

This year’s “Pedal Forward” theme inspired participants to bike more often with activities like: bike to ice cream, bike to movie, a mountain bike class at Rancho Alegre, Guadalupe bike parade, A to B(icycle) Scavenger Hunt in Santa Barbara, Bike to Buckhorn in New Cuyama, and finale group ride through UC Santa Barbara with the 805Chromies, a local bike group.

CycleMAYnia is made possible through public and private collaboration, leveraging Measure A Bicycle & Pedestrian funds to support local biking initiatives. CycleMAYnia 2026 partners and sponsors included: E-Bikery, MOVE Santa Barbara County, Cottage Health, EcoStiks, Santa Ynez Valley Transit, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition, BCycle, Cycling Without Age, UCSB, Santa Barbara City College, Solvang Chamber of Commerce, Chicano Culture de Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara Strong Towns, Vandenberg Space Force Base, County of Santa Barbara, and the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Buellton, and Solvang.

The ride doesn’t stop after National Bike Month. Learn how to save money and bike more at SBCAG.org/commute or by calling SBCAG at (805) 600-4477. Through SmartRide.org, commuters can track their alternative transportation trips and earn rewards year-round.