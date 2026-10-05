Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Dr. Adrian Hill, a primary care physician specializing in internal medicine, has joined Cottage Primary Care – Goleta, where she practices alongside Drs. Daniel Crossman, Amir Jalilian, Casey Whipple and Jayson Wright.

A Santa Barbara native, Dr. Hill is grateful for the opportunity to continue caring for patients in the community that shaped her.

Credit: Rudy Meyers

As a primary care physician, she provides preventive and routine care, including annual wellness visits, health screenings and immunizations, as well as care for common illnesses and ongoing health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Primary care also helps patients manage their overall health and coordinate specialty care when needed.

She earned her medical degree from Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society and Sigma Sigma Phi Osteopathic Medicine Honor Society. Prior to medical school, she received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Human Physiology from the University of Oregon.

Dr. Hill completed her residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she served as chief resident. Her clinical interests include substance use and addiction medicine, diabetes and sustainable lifestyle modifications.

In addition to her clinical training, she has volunteered with Doctors Without Walls – Santa Barbara Street Medicine, providing care to individuals experiencing homelessness in the Santa Barbara community.

Dr. Hill is accepting new patients ages 18 and older at Cottage Primary Care – Goleta. To schedule an appointment, call 805-681-6424 or visit cottagehealth.org/primarycare.