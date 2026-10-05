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During Fire Prevention Week ─ October 4-10 ─ the American Red Cross offers steps you can take to help prevent a fire in your home and keep your loved ones safe.

FIRST: STEPS TO HELP KEEP YOU SAFE

HAVE A PLAN You may have less than two minutes to escape from a burning home. Draw up a household fire escape plan and practice it twice a year.

Everyone in your household should know two ways to escape from each room in your home. Decide where to meet once you get outside. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as a neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet. Get out and stay out. Never go back inside for people, pets or things. Time your fire drill and find out how long it took everyone to get out. If a fire starts in your home, get out safely, then dial 911.

SMOKE ALARMS SAVE LIVES Smoke alarms can cut your risk of dying in a fire nearly in half.

Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. In addition to testing your alarms once a month, change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Identify two exits from every room. Teach children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do when they hear one.

SECOND – STEPS TO HELP PREVENT A FIRE

BE SAFE IN THE KITCHEN Cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S. Follow these five steps to help you avoid a cooking fire:

Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove. Use a timer to remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking. Keep kids away from cooking areas by enforcing a “kid-free zone” of three feet around the stove. Keep anything that can catch on fire ─ pot holders, oven mitts, wooden utensils, paper or plastic bags, food packaging, and towels or curtains ─ away from your stove top and oven or any other appliance in the kitchen that generates heat. Purchase a fire extinguisher to keep in your kitchen.

HEAT YOUR HOME SAFELY Home heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires. As the time of year nears when people turn the heat back on, take these five steps to heat your home safely: