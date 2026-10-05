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Radius Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce that Blake Andrews has joined the firm. A Santa Barbara native and commercial real estate professional with more than two decades of experience, Andrews specializes in the sale and leasing of retail, office, and industrial properties throughout the Central Coast.

Throughout his career, Andrews has advised individual property owners and companies with commercial portfolios on sales, leasing, market analysis and real estate valuations. His deep knowledge of the local market is complemented by an earlier career as a top-producing corporate sales executive, experience that continues to inform his approach to client service.

“Blake brings an exceptional combination of experience, market knowledge and a genuine understanding of the communities we serve,” said Don Katich, General Manager of Radius Commercial Real Estate. “He has built strong relationships throughout the area, and we’re excited to welcome him to a team that shares his commitment to clients and the communities in which we work.”

Prior to joining Radius, Andrews spent 17 years as Founder and Broker of Presidio Commercial Real Estate. Before founding Presidio, he served as an agent and broker with one of California’s prominent commercial brokerage firms, building experience across a broad range of transactions.

“I’m excited to join Radius and become part of a team with such a strong presence across the region,” said Andrews. “I’ve spent my career helping clients navigate opportunities and challenges, and I look forward to continuing that work alongside a group of professionals who know this market so well.”

Andrews provides a full range of commercial real estate services and takes a personal, client-focused approach to each assignment. His business philosophy is centered on exceeding expectations while providing clients with a straightforward, stress-free experience.

A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, Andrews lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, their two sons, Jackson and Ryan, and their yellow lab, Parker.

Andrews’ addition further strengthens Radius’ team of commercial real estate professionals serving clients throughout Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.