Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its next Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Course. The first class will be Monday, August 3rd. This free course is designed to teach residents how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies. This high-demand program is offered nationwide and designed to empower residents with essential skills and knowledge to prepare themselves, their families, and the community for emergencies and disasters.

Goleta’s Emergency Services Coordinator Jason Levy leads the class along with first responders. He said, “This eight-session course breaks training into manageable weekly sessions that build confidence and knowledge over time. Because the timing of the next disaster is unpredictable, preparedness and education are essential, and attending CERT is an excellent next step.”

The interactive course is held on eight (8) Mondays at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). In order to participate, you must be able to attend all eight classes and be at least 18 years of age. Limited spots are available.

Dates: August 3, 10, 17, 31, September 14, 28, October 5 and 12

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to feel more confident, equipped, and ready to help their household or neighbors during a disaster.

Participants will receive hands-on instruction on the following topics:

Disaster preparedness and hazard awareness

Fire suppression and utility control

Basic first aid and triage

Light search and rescue

Team organization and communication

Disaster psychology

A realistic hands-on disaster simulation

Registration Details

You can register online here. Please note that registration requires an account. If you do not already have one, simply create an account by clicking the “Signup” link at the top of the registration page or click “Login” to be guided to set up an account. All signup registration information is confidential and used for the sole purpose of communications through the City’s Neighborhood Services Department.

This will be the last CERT Basic Course offered this year in Goleta; more sessions will be offered next year.

For questions or more information, please contact ESD.Training@cityofgoleta.gov.