“There are wines named for places,” says Keith Saarloos, owner of Saarloos & Sons. “There are wines named for moments. And then there are wines named for the kind of man you spend the rest of your life trying to live up to.”

Saarloos created Saarloos & Sons DAD Mourvèdre in honor of his late father, Larry Saarloos — a “husband, father, grandfather, farmer, bull, and legend.” More than just a bottle of wine, DAD Mourvèdre is a meditation on grief, resilience, family, and legacy.

The DAD Mourvèdre is just one of many Santa Barbara County wines honoring the fathers, grandfathers, mentors, and steadfast men who shape our lives this Father’s Day. From The Brander Vineyard’s Cuvée Nicolas to Au Bon Climat’s Knox Alexander, every glass serves as a reminder of the people whose strength, guidance, and quiet sacrifices continue to echo long after they’ve left the table.

Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard | Bennie’s Blend “Papa” | $45

Left: Dan Cassara and his father Benedetto “Bennie” Cassara. Right: Casa Cassara Winery & Vineyard Bennie’s Blend “Papa” | Credit: Courtesy



Created in honor of owner Dan Cassara’s father, Benedetto “Bennie” Cassara, this syrah-grenache blend celebrates the family legacy behind Casa Cassara Winery. Inspired by Bennie’s passion for wine and his role in turning a family tradition into a business, the wine is rich and expressive with notes of dark fruit, spice, and smoky depth.

The Brander Vineyard | Cuvée Nicolas | $42

Left: Fred Brander and his son Nicolas. Right: The Brander Vineyard Cuvée Nicolas | Credit: Courtesy



Named after founder Fred Brander’s son, Nicolas, this Sauvignon Blanc represents a 35-year family legacy and the future of the estate. Released while Nicolas was still in the womb, the wine now reflects a full-circle moment as Nicolas leads winery operations as a third-generation vintner. Barrel fermented and aged in French oak, it offers layered citrus, honeysuckle, wet stone, and subtle vanilla notes.

Au Bon Climat | Knox Alexander 2020 | $65

Knox Clendenen. Right: Au Bon Climat Knox Alexander Pinot Noir | Credit: Courtesy



Named after winemaker Jim Clendenen’s son, Knox Alexander is crafted from some of the winery’s finest pinot noir lots from Santa Maria Valley. Structured and age-worthy, the wine showcases classic regional character with layered cherry, cranberry, red currant, rose hip, and sage notes balanced by earthy spice and refined tannins.

Saarloos & Sons | DAD Mourvèdre | $55

Keith Saarloos (right) and his father Larry Saarloos. Saarloos & Sons DAD Mourvèdre | Credit: Courtesy



A deeply personal tribute to family patriarch Larry Saarloos, DAD Mourvèdre honors the strength, resilience, and quiet leadership of fatherhood. Sourced from estate vineyards in Santa Barbara County, the wine delivers rich notes of black cherry, plum, dried herbs, spice, and earthy depth with a structured, lingering finish.

Andrew Murray Vineyards | 2022 Syrah Lot C | $100

Andrew Murray Vineyards 2022 Syrah Lot C. Right: Andrew Murray’s son Callum | Credit: Courtesy



Part of Andrew Murray’s Heritage Collection, this small-lot syrah was named after his son, Callum, and inspired by his introspective and thoughtful personality. Crafted in a Cornas-inspired style with high whole-cluster fermentation and new French oak aging, the wine is layered with brambly dark fruit, white pepper, savory spice, and remarkable structure. Only 50 cases were produced.

Rancho Viñedo | Don Juan Pacifico Pinot Noir | $76

Rancho Viñedo Don Juan Pacifico Pinot Noir. Right: Juan Pacifico (right) and his wife Martina Maria Ozuma | Credit: Courtesy



Honoring Don Juan Pacifico Ontiveros, a ninth-generation California ancestor tied to the family’s historic land grant roots, this pinot noir reflects generations of stewardship and resilience. Shaped by Santa Maria Valley’s cool climate, the wine offers bright red fruit, savory herbs, soft tannins, and the signature “Santa Maria spice” that defines the region.