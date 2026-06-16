Nearly everyone walking through the 600 block of State Street on a sunny Wednesday last week stopped to watch the “westies” — an endearing term for West Coast swing dancers — in action; a few even joined in on the dance lesson.

The commotion was all part of Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s (DSBIA) summer dance series, taking place every Wednesday night this month from 6-8 p.m. The first Wednesday didn’t have an ounce of June gloom when my family and I came out to stomp our feet on State Street in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company. When I brought my tagalongs — 7-year-old Avery and 4-year-old Palmer — a few regulars were surprised we’d all be taking the free swing dance lessons. “You’re all going to dance?” one young patron asked. Indeed, we’d all be learning West Coast Swing that evening.

For the next 60 minutes (much less for my children, I must admit), a group that swelled in size to nearly three dozen followed along as Serenity Swing’s Bryan Gin and Kristen Rhodes taught the style of dance they fell in love with many years ago. Several participants had come with a partner and stood off to the side as every few minutes, the teachers recommended we shift slowly to the left and switch up partners. A few singles even found their match during the shuffle and opted to linger a bit longer with their newfound mate.

Downtown Santa Barbara line dancing | Photo: Courtesy

West Coast Swing, I learned from speaking to Gin and Rhodes a few days earlier, is a particular style of swing dance that’s energetic, upbeat, and always fun. I can attest that it’s more lively than traditional partner dances, with great music and simple steps. “West Coast swing is much more open, where the follow can make their own decisions and do different things,” says Gin. “There is a two-way communication in the dance that I really enjoy.”

Once the basic steps of the dance were taught, which included initially just setting a beat and determining who would “lead” and who would “follow,” the hour was up. The beginner dance lesson just lasted one hour, while the second hour was open dance. It’s a familiar pattern for the partners, who taught on State Street last year. “I think what keeps us coming back is seeing how many new people get exposed to the fun dance that is West Coast swing,” says Rhodes. “It really brings people out to enjoy Street Street whether you’re a local or a visitor, you know, walking by and wanting to jump in.”

Even if you’re just there as a spectator, the watching is good — especially because partners like Night Lizard Brewing Company, which hosts the “after party” beginning at 8 p.m. and offers great viewing from the bar, and Cuso’s Creamery, which has their ice cream cart right parked out front.

Rhodes and Gin came to West Coast Swing at two different periods in their lives. Gin came to the dance via ballroom 16 years ago, immediately attracted to the social, give-and-take language that comes with the style of dance. He’s been teaching for nearly a decade, and essentially brought West Coast swing to Santa Barbara. Rhodes came to this style of dance just a few years ago, but had no real history with dance. “I just fell in love with this particular dance because as [Gin] says, it’s like you’re having a conversation between your partner,” she says. “It’s very social, because when you learn West Coast swing, you can dance it with anybody in the world.”

Wednesday nights are dance nights on State Street | Photo: Courtesy

The two have indeed tested out that theory — traveling abroad to Germany and France to show off their moves to international audiences. The momentum from a few performances abroad led them to finally start Serenity Swing in January 2025. The response has been overwhelming. “The group is growing more and more as time goes on,” says Rhodes. “[This dance series] is just really a great way to introduce our dance community to the larger Santa Barbara community.”

If you can’t make the next two Wednesdays, not to worry — Gin and Rhodes’ company Serenity Swing hosts dance classes at Momentum Dance Company, which will pick back up later this summer. To learn more about upcoming events, visit instagram.com/westiesinsb.

DSBIA’s free summer dance series takes place every Wednesday night in June from 6-8 p.m. in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company.