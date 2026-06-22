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Happy Father’s Day! Happy Summer Solstice! We’ve got a double dose of reasons to celebrate on this fine sunny Sunday.

First up, we’ve got a home that’s ready to celebrate summer with a mini-orchard outside that includes apricot, plum, pomegranate, citrus, and fig trees, plus raised vegetable beds and plenty of room for dining al fresco. Mature oak trees anchor a sprawling backyard that invites wandering and relaxation. 1102 Plaza Del Monte has three bedrooms and two baths, and was completely remodeled in 2023, with a bright beautiful kitchen that overlooks the outdoor oasis. Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac between downtown and the ocean, this home is a hidden gem that’s been enjoyed by the same owners for the past 40 years. That says it all. Offered by the David Kim Group at $3,195,000. See it today at their open house from 1-4 p.m.



We’re recognizing Father’s Day in real estate this week by highlighting three of our local father and son realtor teams. I asked these duos what it’s like to be in business with your dad (or kid) and secured responses that ranged from thoughtful and tender to hilarious. Read the full article here and enjoy these highlights that made me smile:

Mike and Kyle Richardson | Credit: Courtesy

Mike and Kyle Richardson are the OG father/son team, having worked together as Richardson Real Estate Services for over fifteen years. One of my favorite quotes from their interview was Kyle admitting that he knows how to push Mike’s buttons. Kyle says that dad “has a little OCD over cleanliness, so if I really want to bug him, I’ll sprinkle crumbs on his office chair before he comes in.” Mike pokes back at Kyle by pointing out the times that people mistake them for brothers. Touche!

Bob and Braden Curtis | Credit: Courtesy

Chris and Mike Agnoli | Credit: Courtesy

Bob and Braden Curtis have worked together as a team at Village Properties Realtors for just under a year. When asked about funny moments together, Braden shared that, “Watching my dad navigate social media has been pretty entertaining.” When asked about who works harder, he quickly admits that it’s his dad, “without question. Most days, I’m just trying to keep up.” He compares trying to absorb his dad’s forty years of experience to “like drinking from a fire hose.”

Chris and Mike Agnoli say that working together was “an easy decision. Real estate has always been a natural part of our conversations, so transitioning into working together professionally felt seamless.” Son Mike says that some of their funniest moments happen when they show up to meetings dressed alike, “sometimes even matching from head to toe. Everyone we run into has something to say about it. I’d like to think he’s picked up a bit of my sense of style over the years.” It speaks to their good-natured personalities that this father/son team is laughing along.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES



How about a house for pop?! Visit some of the open houses around town today: They’re all listed here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Check out the happenings around town today. Thanks for reading, and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!