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As the final flamenco notes of Old Spanish Days Fiesta fade away, the homes around us are still putting on quite a show. Let’s take a tour of some nearby homes for sale worth celebrating.

The home on our cover this week is one of those magical properties that never looks quite the same twice. Morning light spills over Figueroa Mountain, while evenings bring golden sunsets across the coastal range. Set on twenty breathtaking acres just minutes from Los Olivos, this estate captures the very best of Santa Ynez Valley wine country living. Located just minutes from Los Olivos in one of the region’s most prestigious enclaves, 2750 Latigo Drive is a blend of privacy, elegance, and natural beauty. Rustic metalwork and artistic stained glass highlight the harmonious architecture: a seamless dialogue between old-world charm and modern artistry. Natural textures and materials echo the surrounding landscape, enhancing the home’s connection to its environment. Represented by the Brady Group and offered at $3,695,000.

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The Pistachio House — I was lucky to be invited to tour this amazing in-town Jeff Shelton–designed offering again this week. It’s a perfect sanctuary in the middle of downtown, even amid the Fiesta bustle just outside. This listing combines a private three-bedroom, three-bath home off a private mid-block paseo with two State Street commercial storefronts for a truly unique experience. Naturally, it’s full of the artisanal Shelton-esque details you’d expect from this master, combined with the ocean, mountain, and red-tiled-roof viewscapes only found in our American Riviera backyard. Offered by The Easter Team at $4,999,000. When we say “one of a kind,” this is what we mean.

I escaped my desk for a few hours on Thursday to tour some homes. When I ran into fellow real estate friends sporting their Fiesta flair, we had to stop for a photo.

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Kelly Knight (left) and Chase Enright (right) both have fresh new listings for you to enjoy today:

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928 Via Los Padres — is a gorgeous new listing in Park Highlands offered by Knight Real Estate Group at $3,995,000. This custom built three-bedroom, three-bath home sits above Tuckers Grove, with a private gate and direct access to the surrounding trails and open space. I wandered through the rooms, soaking in the quiet elegance, then stepped outside to enjoy the views. The open house today from 1-4 p.m. is your opportunity to do the same. You won’t be disappointed.

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1269 Camino Meleno — this five-bedroom home in Rancho del Ciervo has been beautifully upgraded to emphasize its exceptional opportunities for indoor-outdoor living. Solar, tankless water heaters, custom closets, and other thoughtful upgrades complement the elegant design and breathtaking mountain views. All of this in the sought-after Mountain View School District. Offered by Chase Enright at $3,699,000 and also open today from 1-4 p.m.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



Find all of the open houses around town today right here. There’s something for everyone.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s this week’s digital flip-thru issue — both front and back .

Whether you’re house hunting or simply dreaming, I hope you enjoy this week’s tour. Thanks for making The Home Page part of your Sunday.