After a six-year hiatus, the Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade will be back on State Street in 2026.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) announced plans to host the parade downtown for the first time since 2019, bringing back a tradition first established in 1934. The December 4 Holiday Parade — which will travel from the Arlington Theatre down to Ortega Street — will mark the 68th iteration of the parade.

This year’s parade is expected to draw thousands of spectators to kick off the holiday season, and the event is being hosted in collaboration with presenting sponsor Consumer Fire Products, Inc., a company that has donated the State Street Christmas tree for 13 years.

“The community has been waiting in anticipation for this special holiday tradition,” said Irene Rhodes, owner and CEO of Consumer Fire Products, Inc. “We look forward to lighting up Santa Barbara’s holiday season with the State Street Christmas Tree and presenting this beloved parade once again. It’s a joyful time of year, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support our community.”

This year’s parade will be all “human-powered,” meaning no motorized floats or vehicles will be included. The procession is expected to include illuminated walking ensembles, decorated wagons, pushcarts, and bicycles, in addition to the traditional high-stepping marching bands, drumlines, and performance groups.

Robin Elander, executive director of DSBIA, said bringing the parade back downtown is an “exciting, overdue milestone for our community.”

“This event is about bringing our community together, celebrating the holiday season, and creating an unforgettable experience for residents, visitors, and local businesses alike,” Elander said. “We are thrilled to welcome this tradition back to State Street as well as support our downtown business community during the holiday season.”

For more information on becoming a sponsor, volunteer, or participant in the parade, visit downtownsb.org/holidayparade.