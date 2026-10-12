In a blast from the past, State Street was packed bumper-to-bumper with traffic on Sunday, October 11, for Nite Life Car Club and the Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association’s Downtown Classic Car Show.

Thousands flocked to downtown’s main strip to check out custom and restored classics ranging from WWII-era coupes to lowriders and hot rods in every color of the rainbow. It was the first time Nite Life Car Club ever hosted a show on the now-closed down section of State Street, and cars stretched across three whole blocks between Canon Perdido Street and Cota Street, where visitors peeked under hoods, chatted with car owners, and nodded their heads to old-school music blasting from speakers on the sidewalks.

The event drew large crowds, and nearby shops, restaurants, and bars noted a boost in business from the first-of-its kind car show on State Street.