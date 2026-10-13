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Santa Barbara, CA — Team Gary, a group of 25 dedicated runners and triathletes honoring the memory of beloved local radio personality Gary Fruin, raised $11,200 to support the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Fruin entertained and informed Santa Barbara listeners for 34 years on K-LITE 101.7 before passing away from esophageal cancer in January 2025 at the age of 68. Known for his strong yet soothing voice on the air and his quiet, humble nature in person, Gary remains a cherished part of the Santa Barbara community.

Team Gary was formed by Catherine Remak to honor Fruin’s love of running, athletics, and the community he served for so many years. Led by coach and USA Triathlon Ambassador Dawn Schroeder, the team trained every Sunday at East Beach and participated in the Santa Barbara Triathlon on August 29th. Members included longtime K-LITE listeners, Gary’s daughters, Delaney and Cara, and his niece, Hillary. For many participants, this was their first triathlon.

“We shared a small studio for 32 years, five and a half hours a day,” said Gary’s longtime co-host, Catherine Remak. “He loved athletics. He was a runner for a long, long time, and so I think about him as I’m out there trying my best to do the run.”

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The team’s fundraising efforts reflect the deep affection and gratitude the community continues to hold for Gary. In addition to their triathlon registration fees, all Team Gary members donated $101.70 in honor of K-LITE 101.7. With a generous $2,500 grant from Montecito Bank & Trust and the support of individual donors, Team Gary raised $11,200 to benefit local cancer care.

Proceeds support the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, the fundraising arm of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Foundation works to ensure access to exceptional cancer care for Santa Barbara County residents.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is deeply grateful to Team Gary, Catherine Remak, coach Dawn Schroeder, Montecito Bank & Trust, and everyone who contributed to this meaningful effort. Their generosity honors Gary’s legacy while helping ensure that local cancer patients and their families receive the care and support they need.

The community is invited to attend a check presentation celebrating Team Gary’s fundraising efforts on Thursday, October 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Paradise Springs Winery, 210 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara supports exceptional cancer care for residents of Santa Barbara County. As the fundraising arm of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, the Foundation supports cancer treatment, research, education, and patient services that make a meaningful difference in the lives of local patients and their families. For more information, visit http://www.cfsb.org.