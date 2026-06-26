California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Welcomes Federal Court Ruling Blocking Unlawful Election Executive Order

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Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. welcomed Wednesday’s federal court ruling permanently blocking several key parts of President Donald Trump’s March 25, 2025, elections Executive Order 14248. California joined 18 other states in challenging the executive order that would impose barriers leading to eligible voters being disenfranchised.

In its ruling, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts held that multiple provisions of the executive order were unconstitutional and unlawful because they exceeded presidential authority and violated the separation of powers. The court permanently blocked components that would have required proof of citizenship on federal voter registration forms, restricted protections for military and overseas voters, threatened federal election funding, and interfered with state laws governing the counting of timely cast mail ballots.

“I carry with me the memory of a generation, including my own father, who knew what it meant to be denied a voice in our democracy. This court decision is a victory for all those voices that were too often silenced,” said California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. “In California, we will always stand on right side of democracy, and we refuse to allow anyone to come between voters and the ballot box.”

California remains committed to administering elections that are secure, accessible, transparent, and in full compliance with state and federal law.

For more information about California elections, visit: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections