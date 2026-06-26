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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to construct a new crosswalk system on Highway 192 in Carpinteria is set to begin Monday, June 29.

The crosswalk is located near the Carpinteria High School and Franklin Creek Trail. Crews will be replacing the existing crosswalk, sidewalk and removing the existing flashing beacon crosswalk system to replace it with a high-intensity activated crosswalk system.

Drivers can expect short delays and temporary lane closures. Pedestrians and bicyclists can expect to see message and directional signs providing clear pathways through the construction area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.