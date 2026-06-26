GOLETA, CA, June 25, 2026 – A closure of Southbound State Route Highway 217 between Hollister Avenue and Sandspit Road is expected to start Monday, June 29, 2026, to facilitate the construction of the San Jose Creek Multipurpose Path Project. Closure hours will be from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. each night, beginning Monday night and continuing through Friday morning, and are expected to last approximately three weeks.

During this overnight closure, please use the following detour (and view the map here):

Hollister Avenue to S. Fairview Avenue

S. Fairview Avenue turns right and becomes James Fowler Road

Continue onto Moffett Place to the Highway SR 217 onramp

Follow posted traffic control signs and travel through the area with caution.

Project updates can be found at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/SJPath, or if you have any questions or comments, reach out to the project outreach team at SJPath@CityofGoleta.gov, or call the hotline at (805) 699 – 5392.