Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience Department invites community members to celebrate Santa Barbara’s 27th annual Creek Week, taking place Saturday, September 19, through Saturday, September 26. Creek Week is an annual opportunity to learn more about our local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean through a series of fun and educational events and activities for all ages.

Creek Week will kick off with Coastal Cleanup Day, where community members can volunteer at over 25 beach and creek locations countywide. A full schedule of walks, talks, tours, and more will continue throughout the week, hosted by local governmental agencies, community groups, and environmental organizations.

Santa Barbara Creek Week

September 19 – 26, 2026

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

“We’re excited to host a diverse set of events this year,” said Creeks Division Manager Erin Markey. “Creek Week brings together local organizations and community members to learn, explore, and take action to keep our waterways healthy.”

The Sustainability & Resilience Department’s Creeks Division will host several events during Creek Week, including a tour on the Land Shark, a “Grade & Grab!” volunteer community cleanup, and a tour of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration with the Creeks Advisory Committee. The Creeks Division will lead a guided walk of the newest Urban Creek Trail along the Waterfront, as well as a Paint-a-Long at the Watershed Resource Center in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, with artwork produced to be displayed in the Faulkner Gallery during the month of October. Creeks staff will also provide two online webinars as part of the national Stormwater Awareness Week, highlighting local permeable paver projects and the effectiveness of street sweeping in removing microplastics from our environment.

For the full schedule of events and additional details, visit Creek Week (SBCreekWeek.com).

About Creek Week

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, County of Santa Barbara Project Clean Water, City of Goleta, City of Carpinteria, University of California, Santa Barbara, and Explore Ecology.