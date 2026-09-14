The Recycled Show: ReFabrication Opens At The Community Arts Workshop

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The Recycled Show returns to the Community Arts Workshop (CAW) for a third year in a row, 5-8pm Friday October 9, 2026.

The legacy continues of Jami Joelle Nielsen, the original producer and curator of the Recycled Show: A No-Waste Art Exhibit.

Credit: Courtesy

Produced and curated by Rebecca Zendejas, The Recycled Show: ReFabrication is one component of a concept that Nielsen was developing before her untimely death; considering our relationship to fabric, clothing, fashion & adornment and its impact on the environment. Over a dozen regional artists have contributed artwork created with 75-80% upcycled fabric and materials typically destined for the landfill.

Participating artists include: Georganne Alex, Andrew Baker, Mary Becker, Barbara Booth, Donna Gallant, Laurie Gross-Schaefer, Deeta Katz, Kathy Leader, Karen Lee, Becca Licha, Judy Nilsen, Heidi Parker, Mary Price, Matt Rodriguez, Meiya Sidney, Claire Wentzel. The exhibit will also feature a few pieces by Jami Joelle Nielsen, whose own practice as a recycled-object artist prompted her to create the inaugural Recycled Show in 2024 at the CAW (which was formerly a recycling center). The vision for that show began taking shape in 2014, when Jami produced and curated the No Waste Earth exhibit at Art From Scrap.

The other component of Nielsen’s expanded concept was a fashion show with clothing made from recycled materials, that could be worn and walked down a runway. In her honor, the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative is realizing her vision with, Upcycle Couture: A Re-Use Runway Event, which will take place at CAW Friday, October 16th, as a fundraiser for the Arts Collaborative. For more details regarding this event, contact Adrienne DeGuevara, (805) 730-0418.

The opening reception for The Recycled Show: ReFabrication is Friday, October 9th, from 5-8 pm. Free Entry.

The Olson Gallery at the Community Arts Workshop is located at 631 Garden Street and open to the public Fridays October 9th & 16th from 10am-5pm and Saturday, October 17th from 11am-3pm; or by appointment.

Please call the CAW at (805) 324-7443 to make an appointment to view the exhibition October 10th-18th, for the days not listed above.

Artwork will be available for purchase, with a portion of sales supporting the CAW.

For further information, please visit http://www.sbcaw.org.