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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the northbound and southbound bridges at Refugio Road along US 101 near Refugio State Beach continues and is making progress with a concrete pour on the new southbound bridge on Tuesday, June 30 from 5 am to 7 pm.

Travelers are encouraged to show caution when traveling in the area to be aware of construction vehicles entering or exiting the area.

The contractor for this $56 million project is MCM Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA.

Project information and the Environmental Impact Report can be found on the project website: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/refugio-road-undercrossing-bridges-replacement-project

Road information and updates can also be found on our Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.