In the early hours of Sunday morning, Santa Barbara Police officers responded to a stabbing on the 300 block of Milpas Street, just down the block from CVS. There have been no arrests made, but SBPD said that there is no threat to the public at this time.

SBPD received a 9-1-1 call reporting the incident at 1:20 a.m., and when officers and emergency medical responders arrived at the scene, they found the 21-year-old man injured in Milpas Liquor & Deli parking lot.

The victim was transported to Cottage hospital for treatment, and it has been confirmed that he is in stable condition. SBPD is currently investigating the incident, and they could not confirm whether the incident was gang related.