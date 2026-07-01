Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three suspects on felony narcotics charges following an investigation into the fatal overdose of a young Goleta woman.

On June 21, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Motel 6 on Calle Real. Motel staff had attempted to contact the occupants after the checkout time passed, and they could not be reached. When an employee entered the room, she discovered 20-year-old Aylin Lizana Castillo unresponsive and called 9-1-1.

Based on evidence at the scene, detectives with the department’s Special Investigations Bureau took over the case and began working to determine the source of the drugs they believed caused Castillo’s death.

Detectives identified multiple people suspected of selling the drugs to Castillo and, over the next few days, served search warrants that yielded methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and ketamine. They also seized a semi-automatic 9mm “ghost gun,” a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, and more than $2,000 in U.S. currency.

As a result, the following suspects were arrested:

Ofelio Hernandez, 31, was arrested June 22 in the 1600 block of San Andres Street on felony charges of transporting narcotics for sale. His bail was set at $1 million.

William Morrison, 44, was arrested June 23 in the 400 block of Islay Street on similar felony charges. His bail was also set at $1 million.

Jose Angel Hernandez Leos, 31, was arrested June 23 in the 100 block of Vega Drive on multiple narcotics charges. He was later released on his own recognizance.

Drugs seized from suspect William Morrison | Credit: SBSO

“This investigation demonstrates the all-too-often lethal consequences of illegal narcotics trafficking and use in our communities, as well as our unwavering commitment to holding those responsible for dealing these drugs accountable,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown in a press statement. “The scourge of overdose deaths continues to devastate families throughout our county. In this case, our detectives moved immediately to identify those responsible for providing these dangerous drugs to the victim.

In an online fundraiser created by her brother, Castillo was remembered as “outgoing, a natural comedian, a caring friend, and a generous soul.” She leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and her fiancé.