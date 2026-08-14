Lompoc Actor and Filmmaker Charged with 24 Counts of Child Sex Crimes

Shane Ryan Gledhill, 46, of Lompoc has been charged with 24 felony counts of child sexual abuse including rape by force, molestation, sodomy and oral copulation of a minor age 14 years or older, forcible sexual penetration by foreign object, possession or control of child pornography, among others. He pleads not guilty to all charges.

For the past 25 years, Gledhill used his production company, Madsincinema, to create films that he often starred in himself, which predominantly feature young women — many of whom appear to be minors — with major themes of sex and violence.

During the almost five-year investigation conducted by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which was started after a teenage survivor reported his alleged abuse in 2021, investigators reviewed thousands of digital files seized from Gledhill’s residence in 2022. From reviewing the footage, detectives have identified a total of nine survivors who were all under the age of 18 at the time of Gledhill’s alleged abuse.

Based on filming locations, authorities believe there are more survivors in the Central Coast, Los Angeles County, and potentially on the East Coast. Gledhill used the names “Shane Ryan” and “Shane Ryan-Reid” in online casting calls and filmmaking projects allegedly aimed at attracting young aspiring actors and filmmakers.

One of his films released in 2006 that garnered media attention, followed the story of a male serial killer that kidnaps an underage girl and manipulates her into having sex with him, before killing her. The film was shot from the serial killer’s point of view, and Gledhill played the rapist killer. He went on to make a version two and three of the same film.

In an on-camera interview from 2018, Gledhill said that the second version of the aforementioned film was “more graphic and more explicit” and that he “decided to use real penetration.” In the same interview, he said that the film “showed real penetration” on screen.

Gledhill was arrested at his residence at the 3000 block of Courtney Drive in Lompoc on Monday August 3, and was booked into North County Jail with a bail set at $500,000. Originally, Gledhill was booked on 15 felony charges which has since risen to 24. He has a preliminary hearing set on September 9 in Superior Court of Santa Barbara’s Lompoc Courthouse.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages survivors who are willing to come forward to contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805) 568-2400 or toll free at (855) 840-3232. Those who may have information relevant to Gledhill’s ongoing investigation are encouraged to call Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detectives at (805) 681-4150.

Survivors of abuse may also receive support though Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA), such as a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling services by calling (805) 564-3696.