Santa Barbara–based former cannabis industry executive Autumn Shelton is the founder and CEO of TruBond, powdered drinks that make you feel focused, energized, and ready to socialize without the crash of caffeine or intoxication of alcohol. Nearly two years alcohol and intoxicant free, Shelton has entirely turned towards natural and sustainable ingredients.

TruBond founder Autumn Shelton | Photo: Courtesy

“Somewhere along the way, we became a culture where we have to always rely on an intoxicant and being intoxicated. … When I stopped, I got to know me and my baseline again, and it turns out I love me. I can still have so much fun …. Getting away from that need to feel intoxicated or to have something that changes us is a really powerful thing. That’s what I love about TruBond, that this is just a natural way and a great way to feel throughout your day without having any side-effects,” said Shelton.

When asked where the idea came from for TruBond, Shelton explained that it started in 2021, when she experienced a particularly stressful period while running her former business as she was trying to obtain cannabis permits. The stress manifested into eosinophilic esophagitis (EOE) a condition where unwelcome white blood cells dwell in the esophagus. “I started having severe nausea every day, that led me to even severe vomiting. I didn’t understand why, and I didn’t know what was happening. I just kind of pushed through. I kept drinking more coffee and kept drinking more alcohol,” said Shelton.

Once Shelton was diagnosed, she was told to take a prescription medication but she opted for a different healing process. “I believe in trying to get to the root of the problem and solve it all naturally … I had to take a really hard look at my lifestyle and what I was doing, and make some pretty massive changes. … That’s where all of this really started for me,” said Shelton. She realized quickly that stress and sleep management were vital components to maintaining her health. Relying on caffeine and alcohol was not helping. After going sober, TruBond became a research project dedicated to finding natural ways to manage stress and create balanced social interactions.

Shelton’s main focus when developing TruBond was on adaptogens, plant compounds that help the body naturally adapt to stress, and nootropics that enhance cognitive lift, memory, and mental clarity. All the ingredients are focused on maintaining a healthy gut to mind connection. One of the more popular ingredients used in TruBond, lion’s mane, is both an adaptogen and a nootropic, helping the body physically relax and mentally focus.

Another priority for Shelton was steady and stable energy. Ingredients such as guayusa leaf, a natural caffeine like green tea, and allulose and monk fruit, all natural sugars, allow gut friendly boosts without the usual spike and crash of caffeine and sugar.

TruBond products along with some of their ingredients | Photo: Courtesy

After years in the making, Shelton finally launched TruBond on June 14 with two powdered drinks and reusable thermoses and straws. Clear Rise is a citrus mint flavor meant to supplement the start of your day with sustainable energy. Ingredients include lion’s mane for cognitive clarity and focus, Rhodiola rosea for mental performance, baobab fruit for fiber, antioxidants, polyphenols and Vitamin C as well as L-theanine, Panax and guayusa leaf for steady energy. Lighten Up is a caffeine free drink meant for social gatherings and afternoon to evening pick-me-ups. It contains lion’s mane, ashwagandha root extract for stress resilience and focus, reishi mushroom for adaptogens, baobab fruit, prebiotic fiber, antioxidants, polyphenols, Vitamin C, and L-theanine. There are no artificial flavors in either of these drinks.

Shelton explained that, coming from her background in the cannabis industry and its heavy regulation, she was extremely diligent with compliance. From being a certified GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice), to lab testing and “re-lab testing,” Shelton has taken every measure possible to make sure these products are safe, healthy, and balanced for their consumer. “Everything I put into this, I’m going to go above and beyond for this industry. Even if I’m not required to do it,” said Shelton.

TruBond can be found on the TruBond website trubond.shop and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and on YouTube @trubond-shop.