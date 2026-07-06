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Two-hundred and fifty drones illuminated the sky to celebrate America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026, at Dos Pueblos High School’s football stadium (7266 Alameda Avenue) in Goleta. Back by popular demand, more than 4,000 people turned out for the second Goleta Drone Light Show Event. Check out photos here and stay tuned for a video recap.

Saxophonist Gerry Smith Jr. and DJ Darla Bea | Credit: Courtesy

Doors opened at 6:00 p.m. to the sounds of award-winning DJ Darla Bea accompanied by saxophonist Gerry Smith Jr. who entertained the crowd for hours leading up to the drones taking flight. Dance instructor Tin Lee kept the dance floor hopping with people of all ages participating, some learning new dances or jumping in the conga line.

Attendees dancing with instructor Tin Lee | Credit: Courtesy

People enjoyed carnival games, inflatable games, bubbles, a photo booth, face painting and other free activities before the show. Many spread blankets and chairs on the field while others found a spot in the bleachers. Guests either packed picnics or purchased dinner from local food trucks. New this year, 150 reserved seats were sold as an event fundraiser. The reserved seating was also provided to the event sponsors, many of who returned for a second year.

Attendees at 2026 Drone Light Show event | Credit: Gareth Kelly

Santa Barbara Airbus once again provided free shuttle service, transporting 467 attendees (an increase from approximately 400 riders in 2025) between Camino Real Marketplace and Dos Pueblos High School. Additional major sponsors to help the City put on this event included Yardi, Ergomotion, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Unified School District and new this year Honda, Acura and Toyota of Santa Barbara located in Old Town Goleta.

Fifty community volunteers wearing red Drone Light Show t-shirts worked alongside City staff and event planner Olivia Sorgman’s team to welcome guests, assist attendees, and ensured the evening ran smoothly.

Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (1st District), 2026 Teen Star Santa Barbara Brynn Wood, Councilmember (James Kyriaco 2nd District), 2nd grader Eliana, Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith (3rd District) and Stuart Kasdin (4th District) | Credit: Courtesy

Local representatives from the Army, Navy and Marines | Credit: Courtesy

Some highlights of the night included 8-year-old Eliana, a second grader at Isla Vista Elementary School rallying the crowd, a welcome from Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith and the Goleta City Council, performances by 2026 Santa Barbara Teen Star Brynn Wood who sang “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and the “Star-Spangled Banner”. The night included a special tribute to all who served and are actively serving our country. Local representatives from the Army, Navy and Marines received an enthusiastic round of applause from the audience.

The 12-minute drone show put on by Sky Elements combined synchronized music with patriotic imagery and Goleta inspired designs. Crowd favorites included a “Go Goleta” image and a soaring eagle.

Eagle in drone lights | Credit: Ashton Belding

The free community event was made possible through the GENEROUS support of local businesses and organizations, who collectively contributed more than $130,000 to partner with the City to bring the celebration back for a second year. The City gratefully recognizes the following sponsors for making this event possible:

Platinum : Yardi

: Yardi Gold : Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District

: Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District Silver : Camino Real Marketplace, Deckers Brands, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics

: Camino Real Marketplace, Deckers Brands, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics Bronze : Air Pollution Control District, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management

: Air Pollution Control District, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management Community Partner: American Riviera Bank, Best, Best & Krieger, Cederlof Family, Central Coast Community Energy, Cottage Health, Dos Pueblos High School, Greater Santa Barbara Lions Club, KeyPoint Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Santa Barbara News-Press, SEE International, Southern California Edison, Sun Coast Rentals, Visit Santa Barbara, and The Water Store

In addition to extensive staff coordination, the City allocated $15,000 toward the event. Planning is already underway for 2027, and the City is looking for partners, with size and scope of next year’s celebration dependent upon community sponsorship support.

While there are many people to acknowldedge, here are just a few we want to express our appreciation to: DPHS for hosting us and Alfredo Peralta of Stratus Streaming for the sound and stage. Also a special thanks to the Goleta Police Department, American Medical Response and SecurePro for helping ensure everyone was safe.

We are grateful to everyone who attended, volunteered, sponsored and helped make this celebration possible. Together, the community created an unforgettable Independence Day celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday, and the City looks forward to building on that success in 2027.