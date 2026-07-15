Maggie's Mashup comedy benefit show is July 18 at La Lieff Winery | Photo: Courtesy

Laughter, La Lieff Wines, and a good cause come together when Academy Award–nominated documentary producer, children’s book author, and comedian Maggie Hyde hosts a fundraising comedy show alongside Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation on Saturday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at La Lieff Winery. All proceeds go toward the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation nonprofit, whose mission is to improve the lives of shelter animals. 

In a blend of comedy and charity, there will be an opportunity for community members to meet and adopt animals from the shelter before the comedy show, from 3 to 5 p.m. “Maggie’s Mashup: Comedy Show for a Cause” will begin at 6 p.m. with the headliner Jessica Keenan from The Tonight Show and will also feature Dana Teller, Amanda Michelle, Anna Vocino & Loren Tarquino, and Prisilly Goose in the lineup. 

The event is produced by Hyde and Michelle, who work together regularly to put on sold-out shows at well-known Los Angeles clubs and major comedy festivals nationwide. With their focus on diverse, women-led, and LGBTQIA+ voices in comedy, it is unsurprising the comedians chose a venue that aligned with those priorities: La Lieff Winery, a women-owned, dog-friendly Santa Barbara venue with a commitment to animal advocacy.

“We’ve always loved doing shows at La Lieff because it’s such a welcoming, dog-friendly space,” said Michelle. “Being able to bring comedy here while also helping animals find homes just makes the night feel even more meaningful. Come laugh, have a drink, and maybe leave with a new best friend.” 

Tickets are available at “Comedy for a Cause & Maggie’s Mashup at La Lieff Santa Barbara” on eventbrite.com  and more information is available at sbcanimalcare.org. La Lieff Winery is located at 210 Gray Avenue, in the Santa Barbara Funk Zone. 

Wed Jul 15, 2026 | 20:53pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/07/15/come-for-the-dogs-stay-for-the-laughs/

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