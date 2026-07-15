Laughter, La Lieff Wines, and a good cause come together when Academy Award–nominated documentary producer, children’s book author, and comedian Maggie Hyde hosts a fundraising comedy show alongside Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation on Saturday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at La Lieff Winery. All proceeds go toward the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation nonprofit, whose mission is to improve the lives of shelter animals.

In a blend of comedy and charity, there will be an opportunity for community members to meet and adopt animals from the shelter before the comedy show, from 3 to 5 p.m. “Maggie’s Mashup: Comedy Show for a Cause” will begin at 6 p.m. with the headliner Jessica Keenan from The Tonight Show and will also feature Dana Teller, Amanda Michelle, Anna Vocino & Loren Tarquino, and Prisilly Goose in the lineup.

The event is produced by Hyde and Michelle, who work together regularly to put on sold-out shows at well-known Los Angeles clubs and major comedy festivals nationwide. With their focus on diverse, women-led, and LGBTQIA+ voices in comedy, it is unsurprising the comedians chose a venue that aligned with those priorities: La Lieff Winery, a women-owned, dog-friendly Santa Barbara venue with a commitment to animal advocacy.

“We’ve always loved doing shows at La Lieff because it’s such a welcoming, dog-friendly space,” said Michelle. “Being able to bring comedy here while also helping animals find homes just makes the night feel even more meaningful. Come laugh, have a drink, and maybe leave with a new best friend.”

Tickets are available at “Comedy for a Cause & Maggie’s Mashup at La Lieff Santa Barbara” on eventbrite.com and more information is available at sbcanimalcare.org. La Lieff Winery is located at 210 Gray Avenue, in the Santa Barbara Funk Zone.