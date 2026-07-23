Goleta’s Roof Top Bistro & Bar Serves Panoramic Views and Delicious Food

With panoramic views of the mountains and ocean, delicious food, and live music on the weekends, Goleta’s Hilton Garden Inn Rooftop Bistro & Bar is the perfect restaurant for a summer day — and it’s hidden in plain sight. Just off of Hollister Avenue, the restaurant is perched on top of the inn, though it’s open to both the public and guests alike.

“It’s really one of the best-kept secrets in Goleta. People don’t know it’s here. In Santa Barbara, you don’t think of going to a hotel for a restaurant,” said Sales Director Jim Rice.

The restaurant opened in 2017, but this April, the restaurant was renovated as part of Hilton Garden Inn’s seven-year remodel plan. New paint and furniture, such as cushioned couches surrounding a fireplace, give the rooftop a modern yet comfortable backyard feel.

Rice noted that menus had also been updated to accommodate inflation. “Unfortunately, with the inflation, things have gone this crazy through the roof. We’ve held our menu in place and haven’t done any price changes up until recently,” said Rice. Prices start at $13 for a flatbread and go up to $35 for a New York steak.

Flatbread | Photo: Courtesy Roof Top Bistro & Bar

When looking at the menu, we were pleasantly surprised by the extensive choice of food and drinks. From classics like nachos to more creative items such as strawberry fried chicken salad, my eyes were certainly bigger than my stomach.

The fried cauliflower bites, crispy Brussels sprouts, and rooftop Angus beef sliders were just a few of our attentive server Amber’s suggestions, and as we arrived between 4 and 6 p.m., they were on the Happy Hour menu.

Fried Cauliflower Bites | Photo: Courtesy Roof Top Bistro & Bar



Hands down, the cauliflower bites were my favorite. Coated in a gochujang sweet and spicy sauce, they reminded me of orange chicken — though lighter and of course vegetarian. The brussels sprouts were also one of my favorite items as they were both delicious and surprising. They were covered in a curry yogurt and pistachios, and I kept coming back for more of the crunchy and creamy sauce.

Both of these items were boldly spiced, in a way that I wouldn’t expect from a Santa Barbara hotel restaurant that also carries classic American food. The beef sliders, dressed up in Hawaiian roll buns, beef patties, tomato, lettuce, and cheese weren’t as exciting as the other items, but still a reliably good choice.

We also had the fish tacos Baja style that had deliciously fried fish inside. The chipotle aioli sauce and freshly chopped toppings shone as the most flavorful element to the meal.

Fish Tacos Baja Style | Photo: Courtesy Roof Top Bistro & Bar

Though we barely had any room because of the large portions, we finished up our dinner with the chocolate mousse. The dessert went down easily because of its light yet rich taste.

My dining companion tried the house chardonnay that complemented the meal well. However, we both agreed that next time we would definitely like to try a drink from the extensive cocktail menu.

During the week, Rice explained that there are many business people staying at the hotel. However, on the weekends they are enticing more students and faculty from UCSB, and more locals with their live music with bands such as Do No Harm. Rice said they may even introduce pop-up deejays in October.

One of several entree salad options | Photo: Courtesy Roof Top Bistro & Bar

The Rooftop Bistro & Bar is open to guests and the public seven days a week from Sunday-Thursday 4 -8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 4-9:30 p.m., with Happy Hour daily from 4-6 p.m. There’s also live entertainment every weekend from February to November.

Hilton Garden Inn Roof Top Bistro & Bar, 6878 Hollister Avenue, Goleta., Reservations are recommended: rooftopgoleta.com, (805) 562-5996.