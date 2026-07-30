Dillon Yuhasz premiered Not Half Bad Theatre Company last spring with The Story of War, a one-man comedy that subsequently won an Indy Theater Award. The Story of War is written and performed by Yuhasz, who plays a menagerie of 1960s-style theme park animatronics and their deranged creator, Wathel Rogers. Not Half Bad will be presenting an encore performance of this absurd comedy August 14-16 at the Community Arts Workshop (CAW).

This presentation on the advancement of warfare through the ages includes an animatronic caveman, pirate, and 20th-century soldier, among others. The fourth wall is more of an open window — no one in the audience is safe from Yuhasz’s impish improvisational bits. With cartoonish practical effects that nod to rudimentary, mid-century tech and a low-budget, home-grown aesthetic, The Story of War was one of the more innovative shows of the 2025/26 season. Arrive early for an interactive reception before the show!

Tickets are available at ticketstripe.com/StoryofWar.