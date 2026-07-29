(Left to Right) Acclaimed stage and screen actress LINDA PURL, award winning author and playwright SHARON SCOTT WILLIAMS, and Golden Globe nominee ANSON WILLIAMS together for the World Premiere drama CRAZY MAMA: A TRUE STORY OF LOVE & MADNESS at the Rubicon Theatre. | Photo: Chris Jensen

The creative team of theatrical memoir Crazy Mama (writer Sharon Scott Williams, director Anson Williams, and performers Linda Purl and Will Huse) are headed Off Broadway! The play, subtitled A True Story of Love and Madness, first premiered in 2025 at Ventura’s Rubicon Theatre (see review here). Based on Scott Williams’s memoir, Crazy Mama focusses on a mid-century family dynamic shattered by schizophrenia. Linda Purl’s primary character is 8-year-old Sharon, but she also plays all other characters, including her father, aunts, doctors, nurses, and neighbors, as well as Sharon’s mentally ill mother.

The playwright describes the piece as working toward the dissolution of harmful stigma surrounding mental illness. Before the September/October run in New York City, Williams, Scott Williams, Purl, and Huse will participate in a panel discussion at a congressional briefing (sponsored by Congressman Josh Gottheimer) about live theater’s ability to inspire productive conversation about mental health. Visit the Rubicon’s website to sponsor or support this production.

Wed Jul 29, 2026 | 23:59pm
https://www.independent.com/2026/07/29/crazy-mama-heads-off-broadway/

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.