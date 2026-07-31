Callie is a sweet 5-year-old with a big heart and a small tail (Callie is a bobtail manx!) While shy at first, once she gets comfortable she becomes a cute roly poly. Callie has an inhaler for asthma, but that doesn’t stop her! She knows the routine and will sit like a proper princess for her medication. Our Wellness Team can provide more information about Callie! Interested in winning the hand of this lovely lady? Reach out to ASAP Cats today!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.