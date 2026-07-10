Mack is a 10-year-old, 85 lb. German Shepherd Dog with a calm, wise, and loving personality. This senior sweetie knows sit, shake, and lay down, and walks nicely on leash, making him a joy to take along on outings. Mack has that gentle, steady presence that makes a senior dog such a wonderful companion. He’s looking for a loving home where he can enjoy his golden years with plenty of cuddles, calm walks, and quiet companionship. If you’re searching for a loyal, affectionate, and wise-hearted companion, Mack is the perfect match.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Mack and other dogs for adoption. For adoption of fostering inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS Animal Shelters. K-9 PALS is currently renovating theAdoption Meet & Greet Areas and dog play yards at the Santa Barbara Shelter. To learn more and donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.