







Chomper

This handsome and gentle male guinea-pig would love for you to adopt him and give him a new name! He has never chomped a single human at BUNS. In fact he loves to be settled into a lap, given full, loving attention, and maybe fed a little snack of greens or carrot! He is an American breed with a beautiful, sleek and shiny coat. He is waiting for his furever family to give him a name that truly suits his fine personality!







Oswald

This lovely rabbit is under a year old and is utterly charming. He got along beautifully with all his litter mates so if you have a bunny who wants a companion come let us introduce your bunny and you to gentle Oswald. He is a dutch mix and is easy to handle with excellent litter habits. And if you can’t tell, he is as cute as a bunny can be!

Come meet Chomper, Oswald, and many other sweet furries who are ready for adoption at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Sony

Every once in a while, an athlete comes along who redefines what’s possible. Michael Jordan did it on the court. Serena Williams did it on the court. Sony? He does it in the backyard, launching toys, chasing them down, and celebrating every victory like he just won a championship.

Sony is a 3½-year-old German Shepherd mix at our Santa Barbara Campus. He’s smart, eager to learn, already knows a few cues, and loves training. While he can be a little shy with new people, a little patience (and a few tasty treats) is all it takes before you’re rewarded with zoomies, toy tosses, and endless affection.

Bring Sony home, and someday you’ll be able to say, “I lived with a legend.”

We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays at both campuses.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.