Mr. Louie is a sweet, gentle giant. He keeps to himself when it comes to other cats, but he loves making new human friends given enough time. Offer him a hand and he’ll happily ask for some pets, and though he may not be thrilled with extended petting sessions, he’s happy to be near the conversation!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.